Hosting the Willmar Cardinals in a Section 6A semifinal game on Tuesday night, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team strolled to a 6-1 victory. Senior Piper Andrews scored four goals in the contest to lead the Otters.
Fergus Falls got on the scoreboard at the 9:02 mark of the first period, as Maddie Hulter scored her 26th goal of the season. She was assisted on the play by Skye Norgren.
Andrews scored her first goal at the 2:00 minute mark of the second period. She was unassisted on the play. She then added another at the 12:49 mark, with an assist going to Rylynn Krein.
Another goal by Andrews early in the third period made it 4-1 in favor of Fergus Falls. Hannah Johnson would add a short-handed goal at the 9:52 mark of the third. Andrews would then round out the scoring with a goal at the 12:50 mark of the third. It was her 32nd goal of the season.
Ana Jyrkas came up with 17 saves on 18 shots in the contest.
“Complete team effort, super proud of all the kids,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “Andrews had the game of her life in her final performance at home, it was unbelievable.”
The victory pushes Fergus Falls into the section title game, on Feb. 18. They will play against River Lakes, who defeated Northern Lakes, 2-1, in overtime on Tuesday night.
