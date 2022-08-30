The annual Pot O’ Gold and Labor Day Classic Golf Tournaments will be held this upcoming weekend at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls. Here is a look at the pairings for the opening round of the respective tournaments.
POT O’ GOLD
#13 – Jason Lofquist — Matt Kennedy vs #5 – John Ouren — Eric Herzog
#9 – Brian Fuder — Dyson Thacker vs #10 – Justin Arneson — Jake Heck
#15 – Ben Jurgens — Kris Katarzy vs #14 – Chuck MacFarlane — Tim Tostenson
#16 – Dusty Christenson — Dave Thacker vs #1 – Chris Swenson — Chad Daniels
#12 – Travis Johnson — Lance Anderson vs #3 – Lance Walvatne — Nick Kuehl
#7 – Kevin Swenson — Jeremy Petrick vs #4 – Adam Evavold — Trevor Larson
#8 – Matt McGovern — Rob Kari vs #2 – Lucas Gervais — Josh Heggem
#11 – Gregg Western — Ty Pearson vs #6 – Nate Longtin — Jeff Sivertson
LABOR DAY CLASSIC
#13 – Art Storm — Tony Rendz vs #2 – Perry Reinertson — Dave Siems
#5 – Kelly Longtin — Jared Thacker vs #9 – Dan Ouren — Aaron Helbling
#12 – Gary Haffley — Chris Buckingham vs #11 – Kip Funkhouser — Scott Schauff
#8 – James Johnson — Mark Welle vs #6 – Adam Heifort — Scott Molnar
#7 – Dan Madsen — Kent Quamme vs #4 – Jon Quernemoen — Dustin Morris
#15 – Kurt Nygaard — Beau Krueger vs #10 – Travis Martinson — Duane Stigen
#14 – Conor Swenson — Tom Gervais vs #1 – Pat Shol — Jeff Brunsberg
#16 – Scott Christison — Karl Beck vs #3 – Tim Lill — Boyd Tenneson
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone