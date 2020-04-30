The director of the Shada 3-on-3 Tournament has officially canceled the 27th annual tournament which was scheduled to be played on June 5-7 in Pelican Rapids.
The announcement comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the heels of Gov. Tim Walz’ announcement Thursday, April 30 to extended stay-at-home orders for another two weeks.
The Shada tournament has experienced some trying moments over the years — intense July heat and humidity (before the days of climate control), floors sweating because of the humidity, tornado sightings, storms that knocked out electricity for hours, a major sewer line backup, to a broken backboard but the pandemic is something that they could not find a fix for.
The Shada annually attracts over 275 teams to the small lakes country town of Pelican Rapids where over 1,200 players compete in divisions from third grade to 35-plus divisions including a highly competitive college division.
The Shada will be back in 2021 with dates already set for the traditional first weekend in June.
Over the years this tournament has created an atmosphere of a “family lakes weekend” with the bonus of participating in a competitive basketball event. Many of the participants of the tournament have lake cabins in the immediate area and they just make it a fun weekend for friends and family.
As a fundraiser for the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Pelican Rapids High School, there will be a financial hole, as well as the community losing an event that brought thousands to the city.
To ease some of the burden brought on by lack of fundraising dollars, Shada Gear clothing will be sold online during that first week of June as a way to raise funds for the basketball programs.
