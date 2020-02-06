COON RAPIDS — The M State men’s basketball team made over 57% of its shots in Wednesday’s road game against Anoka-Ramsey, but the Golden Rams would do just enough to hold off the Spartans for a 99-89 victory.
The Golden Rams and Spartans would play a tight first half as the home team left the court with a 46-44 lead. In the second half, Anoka-Ramsey would pull away to pick up the win.
Alex Hendricks had a big night for the Spartans as he scored 30 points, while teammates Nic Pearson (16), Renell Edwards (14), Alend Alemadi (11) and Zakaria Zaid (10) were all in double figures.
The Spartans will return home to host Riverland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.
