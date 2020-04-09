The Minnesota State High School League recently announced its all-state girls’ basketball team and those that received all-state academic honors.

In Class AA, Fergus Falls players Ellie Colbeck and Sabrina Fronning, and Pelican Rapids’ Greta Tollefson were given honorable mention to the all-state basketball team. In Class A, Henning’s Ellie Dague was named to the team.

Academically, Otters Fronning, Carlie Meis and Olivia Kaliher received Class AA all-state academic honors, while Hillcrest’s Anna Rasmussen, Underwood’s Ally Johnson and Ceri Meech, Ashby’s Courtney Koefod and Kalista Aamot, and Henning’s Autumn Grasswick, Sydney Eckhoff, Grace Nyhus and Katelyn Zillmer received the honor in Class A.

Mike Hepola of Henning (6A), Brian Korf of Pelican Rapids (8AA) received Section Coach of the Year honors.

