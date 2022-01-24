Five local home school youth, representing “Fergus Falls Area Homeschool” competed in the Audubon Raider National Archery in the School Program (NASP) archery tournament in Audubon on Jan. 22. They captured two medals.
Schools participating were Crosslake Community School, Zimmerman, Hawley, Sacred Heart in East Grand Forks and Lake Park/Audubon.
Results for the Fergus Falls archers is as follows with maximum score possible of 300 points: Elizabeth Karlgaard (246), Josiah Krause (168), Elijah Krause (157), Anna Krause (120) third in elementary girls and Walter Nebbeling (221) second in elementary boys.
This is the first tournament in which the “Fergus Falls Area Homeschool” group has participated. Plans are being made to compete in other nearby school tournaments, particularly Alexandria and Wahpeton. Other NASP archery tournaments are offered in schools including Melrose and Sauk Center in Minnesota and Hankinson, Oaks, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere and others in North Dakota.
There are also state and national level tournaments. Currently, NASP is also being taught to fifth grade Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) students who participate in the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center environmental program. By virtue of this training, all KSS middle school youth are eligible to compete with completion of NASP training and sufficient practice. Thousands of youth participate in this program across the USA and other countries.
Archery is a game of form and mental control and is a lifelong sport that many enjoy whether for competition, hunting or just fun with a rich heritage that is thousands of years old. NASP programs in schools are facilitated by grants from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and equivalent organizations in other states. Information about NASP can be found on the web at NASPschools.org anddnr.state.mn.us/grants/epr/archery/index.html. More information about tournaments can be found at NASPtournaments.org.
