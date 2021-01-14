Due to weather, area sporting events are being postponed Thursday.
Here is a list of what has been postponed:
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Fergus Falls
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls @ Alexandria
Boys Swimming and Diving
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud Tech/Rocori
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls @ St. Cloud Tech
Girls Basketball
C-G-B @ West Central Area
