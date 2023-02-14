Area youth archers compete in Hawley Tournament

Fergus Falls Kennedy School and Fergus Falls Area Home School archers competed in the Hawley Nugget NASP Archery Tournament on Feb. 4. Awards were earned by three Fergus archers. Aiden Lattin of the Kennedy group received an award for placing in the top five middle school boys class. Elizabeth Karlgaard of the Fergus Falls Area Home School received an award for being the top archer in the middle school girls’ competition. Anna Krause, with the Fergus Falls Area Home School, received an award for placing in the top four of elementary girls competition.
Altogether, four archers competed for Fergus Falls Area Home School and eight archers competed for the Kennedy School. There were 92 archers at the tournament from seven schools. Schools represented were: Breckenridge, Fergus Falls Area Home School, Hawley, Fergus Falls Kennedy School, Lake Park-Audubon, Sacred Heart (East Grand Forks) and Zimmerman.
Full results of the tournament with many charts and tables are on the web at nasptournaments.org. Tab: tournaments/tournaments completed this season/nugget invitational. More information about NASP in general is found at naspschools.org.
It is important to recognize the groups that helped to fund the Fergus program by matching the Minnesota DNR Grant supporting the National Archery in the Schools Program. Two sets of NASP equipment were acquired with two grants. The first grant was matched by the Fergus Falls Fish and Game Club. The second match was combined contributions from the local chapters of National Wild Turkey Foundation and Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. A third contribution came from the Otter Tail Power Company Foundation. Without these funds, NASP archery equipment would not have been available for the area youth. In addition, Fergus Falls Community Education provided considerable help in ordering, receiving the equipment, finding practice time in the Roosevelt Gym and helping with tournament registrations. They are grateful for all the support including the support from the parents and volunteers.
The next competitions for the teams will be Alexandria Bullseye Tournament on Mar. 4, Wahpeton Bullseye Tournament and Wahpeton 3-D Tournament on Mar. 10 and 11. The archers continue to practice Monday evenings at the Roosevelt Gym.
