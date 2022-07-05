Pebble Lake Golf Club hosted a junior PGA tournament on June 30 and the local kids were well represented. The junior PGA is a circuit of many tournaments hosted all around the state of Minnesota and lots of the boys and girls compete in many of them.
The course was blustery and also in very good shape with fast greens and lots of compliments were given from those who traveled to Fergus Falls from all over the state.
Competing in the 13-15 age division for the boys, Adam Kennedy, already a 2 year letter winner on the Fergus Falls boys golf team, shot a 78 to finish tied for fourth. Adam was able to edge his younger brother by one stroke after Jared Kennedy (age 13) shot an impressive 79 which included a one-under par score of 34 on the back. Jared ended up tied for seventh. Simon McGovern (age 14), shot an 82 which put him in a tie for 12th place in the tournament. The 13-15 age division was won by William Thornberg of Alexandria after he shot an even par 72.
In the 16-19 age division, Charlie Fuder (age 17) shot a 79 along with Riley McGovern (age 16) who also shot a 79. Fuder and McGovern tied for fifth place. Ryan Nelson (age 16) fired an 81 which put him in ninth place. Gavin Goepferd (age 16) shot an 88 which put him in 16th place in the age division. The 16-19 division was won by Max Wilson of Roseau who fired a 75.
On the girls side, two Otters were represented in the 16-19 age group. Annika Jyrkas (age 16) shot an 84 which put her in a tie for second place. Annie Mayer shot a 92 which was good for fifth place in the event.
