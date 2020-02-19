ORTONVILLE — The Ashby boys’ basketball team kept the hosting Ortonville Trojans at arms length as the Arrows claimed a 54-43 win Tuesday.

The Arrows would go into the break with a 33-20 lead. The Trojans would outscore the visitor 24-21 in the second half, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Jacob Cook led the Arrows in scoring with 18 points, while teammate Jaden Norby recorded a double-double with 17 points and 21 rebounds.Hunter Norby also added 12 points in the win.

The Arrows will return home to take on Verndale at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

