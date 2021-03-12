The Ashby boys’ basketball team finished the 2021 season with a perfect 12-0 record in Little Eight Conference play as the Arrows defeated the Parkers Prairie Panthers 69-43 Thursday.
Torin Olson was on a tear for the Arrows as he made six 3-pointers and finished the game with 20 points. Jacob Cook chipped in 189 points, while Jaden Norby recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Arrows will host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
