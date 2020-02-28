ASHBY — The Ashby boys’ basketball closed out its regular season with a 76-67 victory over Wheaton Thursday.
The Arrows would hold a 10-point lead at the break and continue to keep the Warriors from rallying back.
Jacob Cook led Ashby with 22 points, while teammates Torin Olson (14) and Noah Johnson (12) were also in double figures.
The Arrows (18-8) will now wait for their seed in the Section 6A playoffs.
