EVANSVILLE — The Ashby boys’ basketball team ran through Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville for a 60-35 victory Tuesday.
The Arrows offense was clicking as they went into the break up 35-19. Brandon-Evansville could not get into rhythm as the visitor picked up the win.
Hunter Norby led the Arrows in scoring with 20 points, while teammate Jacob Cook added 16 tallies. Jaden Norby would lead Ashby on the glass with 11 rebounds.
The Arrows will now travel to take on LEC rival Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.