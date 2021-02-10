EVANSVILLE — The Ashby boys’ basketball team ran through Little Eight Conference foe Brandon-Evansville for a 60-35 victory Tuesday.

The Arrows offense was clicking as they went into the break up 35-19. Brandon-Evansville could not get into rhythm as the visitor picked up the win.

Hunter Norby led the Arrows in scoring with 20 points, while teammate Jacob Cook added 16 tallies. Jaden Norby would lead Ashby on the glass with 11 rebounds.

The Arrows will now travel to take on LEC rival Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

 

Load comments