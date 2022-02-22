In a Little Eight Conference (LEC) boys basketball game on Feb. 19, the Ashby Arrows defeated the Rothsay Tigers, 59-32. Arrows’ Hunter Norby scored all 17 points of his in the first half, helping his team to a 28-13 halftime lead.
“Sam Sorenson’s post defense and the perimeter defensive skills of Brodie Ecker enabled us to establish a significant lead by halftime,” noted Arrows coach John Holsten. “Committing just one turnover in the first half was also a key factor.”
Jacob Cook and Torin Olson joined Norby in double-digits for the Arrows, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively. Cook added in 15 rebounds to complete the double-double.
The Arrows shot 47% (26-57) from the field and had 49 total rebounds
Ashby improved to 17-2 on the season overall, they are now 8-1 in LEC play. That puts them in second place in the conference, trailing Hillcrest by a game. They also are undefeated at home this season.
The Arrows are scheduled to be in action on Feb. 24, at Battle Lake.
Meanwhile, Rothsay dropped to 5-17 on the season, having dropped seven straight games and are 3-7 in LEC play.
Rothsay will be at home on Feb. 24, welcoming in Brandon-Evansville, in LEC action.
