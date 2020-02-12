ASHBY — The Ashby boys’ basketball team picked up a Little Eight Conference victory as the Arrows topped Brandon-Evansville 67-57 Tuesday.

Ashby was led in scoring by Jaden Norby with 17 points, while teammates  Torin Olson (15),  Jacob Cook (13) and Hunter Norby (11) were also in double figures.

The Arrows will now take on Parkers Prairie in a battle for the top spot in the LEC in Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

