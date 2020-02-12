ASHBY — The Ashby boys’ basketball team picked up a Little Eight Conference victory as the Arrows topped Brandon-Evansville 67-57 Tuesday.
Ashby was led in scoring by Jaden Norby with 17 points, while teammates Torin Olson (15), Jacob Cook (13) and Hunter Norby (11) were also in double figures.
The Arrows will now take on Parkers Prairie in a battle for the top spot in the LEC in Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.