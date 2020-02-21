ASHBY — The Ashby boys’ basketball team would claim a 66-36 victory over the Verndale Pirates Thursday.

Torin Olson led the Arrows in scoring with 14 points, while teammates Hunter Norby (13) and Ashton Ecker (10) were both in double figures.

The Arrows will now travel to take on Park Christian at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

