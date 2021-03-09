ASHBY — The Ashby boys’ basketball team claimed the Little Eight Conference title Monday as the Arrows defeated LEC rival Brandon-Evansville 49-31.
The Arrows built a commanding 25-10 lead before the break. Ashby put the game in cruise control in the second half and secured their 16 consecutive victory.
Jaden Norby led the Arrows with 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while teammates Jacob Cook (12) and Hunter Norby (10) were also in double figures in scoring.
The Arrows will close out their road schedule Thursday as they take on LEC foe Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
