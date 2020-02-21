Advancing
Ashby’s Courtney Koefod moves the ball up court against Ortonville in Friday’s Section 6A playoff game. The Arrows advanced after a 60-41 victory.

 Zach Stich

ASHBY — The Ashby girls’ basketball team topped Ortonville in the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs Friday as the Arrows claimed a 60-41 victory.

Both teams found themselves at the free throw line as the Arrows went 19-for-41, while Ortonville was 4-for-24.

Ryleigh Brendmoen led the Arrows in scoring with 14 points.

The Arrows will now travel to take on West Central Area  at 7 p.m. Thursday.

