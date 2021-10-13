The Ashby Arrows and Brandon-Evansville Chargers wear blue shirts to honor fellow Little Eight Conference coach, Rothsay Tigers coach John Reber, 42, who had a stroke earlier in the season in Fergus Falls in a game against Hillcrest.
ASHBY — The Ashby volleyball team felt the zap of the Chargers during Tuesday’s home game, falling to Brandon-Evansville in four (21-25, 25-15, 15-25, 13-25).
Between the second and third sets the Arrows collected $305 to be donated to the local cancer center, they also rallied for their fellow Little Eight Conference coach — Rothsay’s John Reber — by both teams wearing blue shirts in honor of the Tigers coach that read “I can do hard things, we got this!”
"One of the things that the Little Eight have done this year is try to help John, the coach from Rothsay. It was wonderful to be a part of a fundraising opportunity for him," said Chargers head coach Kelly Olson. "Both Ashby and B-E purchased T-shirts to help John and his family after a sudden illness. We all wore those shirts and took a picture to let him know we are thinking of him in this very difficult time. We all hope he has a full and speedy recovery."
Reber, 42, who had a stroke earlier in the season in a road game against Hillcrest is back part time but not yet traveling with his team.
“Growth seems to be a continual thing with this group of athletes this year. Each night there are great things happening and individually and as a group they are improving and picking up skills we are working on each practice night. A few crucial missed serves caught us in the first set and our togetherness was tough to grab back in the fourth,” said Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens after the game. “We got out on the court tonight ready to play after a tough loss with Hillcrest Saturday where our setter was injured in the first set, we were happy to have Catherine (Koefod) back tonight but then made more adjustments in the rotation since we were missing another starter out from an injury, Ryleigh (Brendmoen) stepped up Saturday and filled in when Catherine went out and tonight Kyra Aamot really stepped up and after having only played front row in one game so far she made the adjustment from libero to outside hitter to fill the gap. Stepping up and being a team player is becoming our motto this year and I couldn't be prouder for their flexibility and commitment when things are happening that are out of our control.”
The Arrows will now compete in another conference match in a road game on Thursday against Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m.
