The Ashby Arrows baseball squad picked up a doubleheader sweep against the Ortonville Trojans on Monday, winning via scores of 10-1 and 4-1.
Ashby trailed after the first inning in game one, as Mattson Hoff doubled and was driven in by Carter Spangler, in the second. Two more runs would come across the plate in the inning.
The Arrows added three more runs in the fourthing inning, on their way to victory.
Hunter Norby started the game on the mound. He went three and two-thirds innings, giving up one run on zero hits and striking out five. Torin Olson and Carson Spangler both saw time on the hill as well.
Evan Paulson and Hoff each collected three hits in the first game.
Carter led the way for the Arrows in the second game, as he gave up just three hits and one run over seven innings. The Trojans grabbed the early lead in the first, but Ashby scored the final four.
Hoff had another multi-hit game, finishing 2-3.
“Great couple wins tonight!,” stated Arrows coach Jared Larson. “We got behind early in both games but settled in and went ahead with some timely hitting.”
Ashby is set to take on Hayfield in Jordan, on May 18.
