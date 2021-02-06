BATTLE LAKE — The visiting Ashby boys’ basketball team made quick work of the hosting Battle Lake Battlers Friday as the Arrows picked up their sixth consecutive win with a 79-44 Little Eight Conference victory.
The Arrows got off to an early start and went into the break with a 43-22 lead. Ashby continued to pour on its offense in the second half, leaving the Battlers in a hole too deep to get out of.
Jacob Cook led the Arrows in scoring with 24 points, while Torin Olson (23), Hunter Norby (13) and Jaden Norby (12) were also in double figures. Norby finished the game with 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Battle Lake’s Brady VanErp was the lone player in double digits for the home team with 15 points.
The Arrows will continue down the road to take on another LEC foe in Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, while the Battlers will travel to take on the Rothsay Tigers in a LEC tilt at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.