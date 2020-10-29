ORTONVILLE — The Ashby volleyball team overcame a slow start Tuesday to upend the Ortonville Trojans 14-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23.
“Things really came together on the court tonight for the girls and I couldn't be happier with how they fought throughout and never gave up,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “Communication was rocky the first set but we made a couple adjustments in the lineup and the girls got in a groove.”
Haleigh Brendmoen and Anissa Heinrich each had 10 kills for the Arrows, while teammates Ryleigh Brendmoen (37), Celi Nelson (36) and Tarryn Hill (20) had over 20 digs in the win.
