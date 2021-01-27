ASHBY — In a showdown between Little Eight Conference rivals, the hosting Ashby boys’ basketball team proved to be too much to handle as they defeated the Rothsay Tigers 74-43 Tuesday.
The Arrows will hold a 42-24 lead after the first half and continued to pile on the points in the second.
“Ashby really outworked us on both ends tonight, are very talented and well-coached,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We didn’t do what we wanted to on either end and it showed tonight. We need to be more assertive and dictate the style of play. Our boys are ready to get back to work”
Tanner Heier was the lone Rothsay player in double figures with 19 points.
Ashby was led in scoring by Jacob Cook with 22 points, while teammate Jaden Norby dropped in 16 tallies.
The Tigers will look to right the sail as they host Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Arrows will now travel to take on Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
