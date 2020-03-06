The Ashby boys’ basketball team rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Brandon-Evansville Chargers 49-45 in the Section 6A playoffs Thursday.
Hunter Norby led the Arrows in scoring with 16 points, while teammate Jacob Cook added 13 points. Jaden Norby led Ashby in rebounding with 11 boards in the win.
The Arrows will travel to the University of Minnesota - Morris to take on West Central Area at 1 p.m. Saturday.
