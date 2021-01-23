UNDERWOOD — The visiting Ashby boys’ basketball team took control the game early on and coasted to a 61-23 Little Eight Conference foe Underwood Friday.
The Arrows took a commanding lead over the Rockets in the first half 42-9 as they forced 13 turnovers. The Rockets improved in the second half but the initial surge by the Arrows was too much to handle.
"We didn't come out with the intensity that we needed to against a very solid Ashby team tonight,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “We couldn't keep up with the pressure and the speed that they brought to the court."
The Ashby Arrows were led by Jacob Cook with 22 points and 17 rebounds, while teammate Torin Olson dropped in 13 points.
Krosby Aasness led the Rockets in scoring with nine points.
The Arrows will return home to host another LEC rival in Rothsay at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Rockets will look to redirect the ship as they take on LEC foe Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
