ROTHSAY — The visiting Ashby girls’ basketball team went on the road Tuesday for a Little Eight Conference matchup against the Rothsay Tigers. It would be the strong shooting of the visitor that led to a 51-43 Arrows win.
Ashby’s Celi Nelson had a strong night as she made six 3-pointers and finished the evening with 28 points. Teammate Cailey Schlosser led the Arrows in rebounds with eight.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Abby Honer and Grace Lider with nine points apiece.
The Arrows will return home for another LEC battle as they host Hillcrest at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers will travel for their LEC game as they take on Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
