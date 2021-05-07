ASHBY —The Ashby baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep against the visiting West Central Area Knights Thursday.
In Game 1, the Arrows captured an 8-5 victory.
The Knights would score the first run in the second inning on an error, but the Arrows responded with five runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.
Torin Olson got the win for the Arrows on the mound pitching three and a third innings, striking out four and allowing three runs on three hits. Carson Spangler threw three and two-thirds innings of relief, picking up the save.
Evan Paulson led Ashby at the plate going 2-for-4.
In the second game, the Arrows carried over the momentum to record a 8-2 win.
Ashby put the game out of reach in the final inning as they scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Jaden Norby got the win for the Arrows pitching six innings, striking out 12 and allowing two runs on five hits.
Olson led Ashby at the dish in Game 2 going 2-for-4.
“Key hits in key situations were big for us today,” Arrows head coach Jared Larson said. “Very proud of our effort today and especially the work in relief Carson Spangler had.”
The Arrows will now travel to Browerville for a 5 p.m. tilt Monday.
