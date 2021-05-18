Ashby Arrows nabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Sebeka on Monday.
The game was tied 4-4 with Ashby batting in the top of the sixth when Carter Spangler drew a walk, scoring one run.
“We did a great job of digging ourselves out of a three-run hole and Jaden came in and slammed the door,” Arrows head coach Jared Larson said. “It was a great team win!”
The Arrows earned the victory despite allowing Sebeka to score four runs in the second inning.
Jaden Norby led the Ashby Arrows to victory on the hill. The righty surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, striking out six.
Hunter Norby started the game for Ashby Arrows. The righthander went three innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out one
Spangler led the Arrows with two hits in three at bats.
The Arrows will now travel to Roseau to play a doubleheader against the Rams and Lake of the Woods starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
