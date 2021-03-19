ASHBY —The Ashby boys’ basketball team remained undefeated Thursday as the Arrows defeated the Brandon-Evansville Chargers 46-22 in the Section 6A playoffs.
The Arrows built an 18-7 haltime lead and added 28 second-half points to capture the win.
Jacob Cook led the Arrows with a double-double scoring 16 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Teammates Derrek Bartz (11) and Jaden Norby (10) were also in double figures in scoring.
The Arrow will host West Central Area in the next round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday.
