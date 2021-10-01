ROTHSAY — The Ashby Arrows rebounded from Tuesday night’s loss to Underwood by downing Rothsay 3-1 (25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18) Thursday on the road.
“A much needed and deserved victory! Every single athlete dug deep and things came together. Our team serving was 91.4% and we had strong consistent serving from multiple players. We held the momentum and in the games, we took that momentum and didn't shift much. It's not always to jump back after losing a point here and there but tonight we did that better than ever this season,” said Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens. “We are fitting the pieces to the puzzle and the girls are clicking and starting to trust each other more. This is what we have been working toward and finding the moving parts and how they work together has been tedious this season.
Stat leaders for the Arrows were Kyra Aamot (15/18 serving, 14 digs), Catherine Koefod (9/10 serving, 3 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs), Celi Nelson (16/16 serving, 4 kills, 9 digs), Kaylee Schlundt (15/16 serving, 3 assists, 4 digs), Livy Johnson (12/13 serving, 7 kills, 1 block), Ryleigh Brendmoen (18/20 serving, 10 kills, 23 digs), BrookeLinn Finkelson (4 kills, 1 block and Lucy Ohren (13 digs).
Both teams will now head to Bertha for a tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
