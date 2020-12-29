The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) will resume its winter sports contests and competitions on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according to a release.
The announcement came after the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced updated information regarding COVID-19 and youth and adult sports. Included in the announcement was the release of a new document COVID-19 Sports Practice Guidance for Youth and Adults.
Guidelines include practice pods with a cap of 25 athletes, spectators are not allowed unless a child’s age, disability or medical condition requires parental support and concession are not allowed to be sold at games. Face coverings will also need to be worn during most competitions and when practices resume.
Basketball and hockey players must compete while wearing face coverings. Participants in cheerleading, gymnastics, swimming and diving and wrestling will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks while performing certain tasks, according to MDH.
This new guidance and information is an important step, according to MSHSL, as the league continues forward with a winter season model approved by the board of directors. This flexible model will be adapted to include the start of practice on Jan. 4 and the start of competitions on Jan. 14.
“These experiences are so important to students and they have been anxiously waiting to get these winter seasons started,” MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said. “By implementing these safety protocols recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and required by the Minnesota Department of Health, we have the best chance to provide safe seasons with reduced interruptions and also plan for full postseason experiences.”
The MDH updated youth sports document requires mask usage by all participants during practices and competitions with a few exceptions. Exceptions are made for those sports where wearing a mask may cause additional safety concerns and include gymnastics, cheerleading, wrestling and swimming and diving.
The MSHSL continues to work directly with the MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education in developing plans for our student-athletes to return safely to in-person participation.
“We are excited for the opportunity to start both practices and contests in this winter season,” Martens said. “The commitment to safety by our more than 500 member schools is critical to not only start our seasons, but to finish them as well.”
Winter sports were delayed in late November by the MSHSL to avoid potential overlap in facilities usage and athletes competing in multiple sports. Gov. Tim Walz would later put all sports on a four-week hold through Dec. 18 and then extended to Jan. 4, 2021.
