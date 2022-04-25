The Ashby Arrows baseball team picked up a trio of victories over the weekend in Morris. On Friday, they began with a 5-1 win over Silver Bay. Hunter Norby started the game on the mound and pitched the first three innings. He allowed a run, but did not surrender a hit and struck out eight. A trio of relievers kept the Silvay Bay offense quiet.
Torin Olson and Norby both had multiple hits for Ashby in the win.
Then, on Saturday, the Arrows picked up wins against Pelican Rapids and Morris.
Evan Paulson and Carson Spangler combined for a no-hitter against Pelican Rapids. Paulson started the game, going five and a third innings, no walks and three strikeouts. Carson picked up the save, finishing the game for Ashby.
Wrapping up their time in Morris, the Arrows outlasted the hosts, 10-6. Ashby had 12 hits in the contest. Mattson Hoff had a two-run double in the third inning, while Brodie Ecker and Kellen Dahlen each had an RBI during the three-run fourth. Carter Spangler picked up the victory on the mound, lasting into the seventh inning.
“We had two days of good baseball,” mentioned Ashby coach Jared Larson. “Fun to get outside and get some games in.”
Now at 3-0 on the season, Arrows baseball is set to be back in action on Apr. 28, hosting Hancock in a doubleheader.
