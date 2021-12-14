A close contest ended up a double-digit victory for the Ashby boys’ basketball team on Monday night, delivering a 61-41 final, and handing Pelican Rapids its first loss of the season. The Arrows, hosting their season opener, jumped out to an early advantage, but the Vikings responded. Both sides traded buckets and tied five times throughout the first half. Ian Fahye hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first half, for Pelican Rapids, and ended with 15 first-half points. Ashby held a 27-24 halftime lead.
After both sides exchanged buckets in the first few minutes of the second half, the Arrows would slowly start to pull away. By the midway point of the final 18 minutes, Ashby had built a 47-30 lead, thanks to some timely fast-break buckets and Pelican Rapids hitting a cold streak shooting. The Vikings did make a little dent into the deficit, but too many turnovers and missed buckets sealed their fate. Fahye ended up with 17 points in the game and teammate Tanner Tollerud finished with 10. Jacob Cook had a game high 24 points for the Arrows, scoring 10 points in the first and 14 in the second half. Ashby moved to 1-0 on the season and Pelican Rapids dropped to 3-1.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone