A slow start was put in the rearview mirror on Saturday night by the Ashby boys’ basketball team, handing Hillcrest their first loss of the season, in a 74-53 win. The first six to seven minutes of the contest, the visiting Comets controlled the pace of the game and held the lead. That is when the Arrows started to heat up, using a barrage of three pointers to not only claim the lead, but build a double-digit deficit for Hillcrest.
Torin Olson hit three first half threes, both Jacob Cook and Hunter Norby hit a pair to help Ashby to a 38-27 halftime score. The start of the second 18 minutes saw the Arrows pick up right where they left off, stretching out their lead to as much as 24 points.
“Got beat pretty handily by an aggressive, well coached Ashby team tonight. After starting the night pretty well offensively and defensively, we gave up a couple of offensive rebounds and second-chance points that we allowed to be demoralizing and it impacted the way we played through much of the rest of the first half,” said Comets head coach Ryan Garvin. “Jacob Cook shot the ball really well tonight and we let him get too comfortable. I did a really poor job of helping our boys respond to that momentum swing. Sam Brumfield and Yuchan Ha's defensive energy and pressure was really pretty good tonight and, in many ways, kept us somewhat in this game. But our overall defensive pressure, footwork and energy were just below what we are capable of.”
Once again, the Comets were led by Sam Brumfield, who hit four threes in the game and finished with a team high 22 points. Noah Brumfield had 13 points and Yuchan Ha chipped in with 10 to pace the visitors. Cook finished with a game high 33 points to lead the Arrows. He also had 14 rebounds to complete the double-double. Olson had 19 points and Norby finished with 13, as Ashby improved to 3-0, while Hillcrest is now 2-1.
Hillcrest will host West Central Area Tuesday (Dec. 21) for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff while the Arrows head to Ortonville the same day for a 6 p.m. start.
