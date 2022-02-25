In a Little Eight Conference (LEC) boys basketball clash on Thursday night, the Ashby Arrows came away with a 69-50 win, at the Battle Lake Battlers. Ashby held a 37-32 lead at the break.
“Battle Lake shot the basketball very well in the first half,” commented Arrows coach John Holsten. “We were fortunate they cooled off in the second half and we hit some shots of our own. Carson Spangler provided leadership on defense by competing with maximum effort.”
Jacob Cook led the Arrows with 26 points. He also added in 11 rebounds to complete the double-double. Torin Olson canned four three-pointers and finished with 20 points and Hunter Norby finished with 12.
The Battlers were led by Jack Mekalson, with 26 points. Noah Mansker joined him in double digits with 10 on the night.
“The first time we played Ashby, we didn’t attack their defense,” stated Battlers coach Randy Dorn. “Tonight, we matched our final score from the first meeting with 32 points in the first half. I was proud of the kids’ effort on senior night”
Ashby, now 18-2 overall and 9-1 in the LEC will be at Brandon-Evansville, on Feb. 25.
Battle Lake, 9-12 on the season and 5-6 in LEC play, is back in action on Feb. 25, at Hillcrest.
