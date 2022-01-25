The Ashby Arrows defeated the West Central Area Knights (WCA) 69-66 on Monday night at home in boys basketball. Ashby staved off a late charge to pick up the victory.
"We ran into a big, athletic, talented team and they were ready to play us,” said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “They shot the ball very well. Our kids competed and worked hard but ultimately we got out rebounded badly and were too stagnant in our offense in the first half."
The Knights hit 25-51 shots and 8-20 three-pointers. Ashby hit 26-52 shots and 9-20 three-pointers. From the free-throw line the Arrows were 7-19 and the Knights 8-13.
Cam Anderson led the Knights with 21 points and Cole Anderson had another double-double with 15 points with 10 rebounds.
“Against an excellent team like the Knights, you are required to compete hard for the entire 36 minutes,” noted Ashby coach John Holsten. “We lost intensity especially at the defensive end. Our team defense broke down the last ten minutes of the game and we rely on it to carry over to good movement of the basketball offensively.”
Jacob Cook led the Arrows with 30 points and Torin Olson had 14.
Ashby, 11-1, returns to action on Jan. 27, at Rothsay. WCA, 11-3, will host Ortonville on Jan. 27.
