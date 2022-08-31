The Ashby Arrows used four sets to defeat the Battle Lake Battlers, in Little Eight Conference volleyball, on Aug. 30. Sets scores were 25-19, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-15.
“Tonight's opener was an all-around team win,” stated Arrows coach Hayley Stevens. “Everyone contributed and stepped up to do what they were asked to do. The communication throughout the entire four sets was consistent and helped to push us through some wild volleys.”
Ryleigh Brendmoen provided a solid all-around game. She had 11 digs and 10 kills, along with eight aces. BrookeLinn Finkelson led the squad with 24 kills and Haleigh Brendmoen finished with 24 assists and 12 digs.
“Haleigh is back this season after an injury last fall and she has stepped up to fill the setter position after playing outside the last two years,” stated Stevens. “Finkelson's attack game was on; reaching the net right when we needed her on multiple volleys. With a team of young players and some with little to no varsity experience we have a lot of work ahead of us but a win felt great after a hard-working couple of preseason weeks.”
Battle Lake was led by Kinely Bormann, who finished with seven kills and three blocks. Morgan Malone had 12 digs and six kills, while Sophie Akerman contributed 25 assists.
"This was a good match for both teams to open the season with," said Battlers coach Jenny Roisum. "We are a young team, with a lot of learning and growing to do. The girls stayed positive and pushed back up till the last point. Ashby had a couple nice serving runs and good swings from the outside."
Ashby will travel to take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Sept. 1, while Battle Lake will take on Bertha-Hewitt, on Sept. 2.
