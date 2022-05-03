In a Little Eight Conference baseball doubleheader on Monday, it was the Ashby Arrows getting the best of the Hillcrest Comets, winning both games via scores of 10-0 and 13-0.
Evan Paulson threw a no-hitter in game one for the Arrows. He walked one batter and also picked up 10 strikeouts.
Ashby struck in the bottom of the first inning, scoring one on an RBI single by Carson Spangler. They would use a six run third inning to take control.
Evan Lindgren took the loss for the Comets. He allowed eight runs on three hits over two plus innings of work, while tallying four strikeouts.
Ashby was able to swipe eight stolen bases, including three for Spangler. Torin Olson produced a triple for the Arrows.
Another strong pitching performance for the Arrows propelled them to a game two win and sweep. Easton Nelson went six innings, allowing three hits, no walks and struck out eight.
Olson had a big game, collecting in three hits and four RBIs. He had a pair of RBI triples in the contest for Ashby. Hillcrest was led by a pair of hits from Lindgren. Both teams played a clear second game, with no errors.
“Two solid performances on the mound, a no hitter for Paulson and the first varsity win for Nelson,” stated Arrows coach Jared Larson. “Very proud of both of them.”
Hillcrest is set to host Ortonville in a doubleheader on May 6, while Ashby is scheduled to play versus Brandon-Evansville, on May 5.
