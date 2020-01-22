HANCOCK — Ashby’s Jaden Norby would knock down the go-ahead shot with five seconds to play to give the Arrow boys’ basketball team a 49-48 victory over Hancock Tuesday.
Ashby led 30-26 at halftime, but trailed by seven in the final minutes. Eight consecutive points put the Arrows on top.
Jaden Norby led the Arrows in scoring with 22 points, while Hunter Norby added 13 points.
The Arrows return home to take on Little Eight Conference rival Underwood at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
