The Ashby Arrows got a pair of strong pitching performances on Apr. 26, as they swept the Hancock Owls, 10-0 and 11-1.
Hunter Norby threw a complete game shutout in the first contest. Giving up just one hit, no walks and striking out nine over the five innings.
The Arrows plated a run in the first inning, on an RBI single by Norby. They would then score five more runs in the fourth as Carson Spangler, Evan Paulson and Brodie Ecker all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Ashby racked up 11 hits in the game. Paulson, Spangler and Torin Olson all managed multiple hits. Ashby Arrows didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Once again, a Norby RBI single in the first inning got Ashby off to a good start in game two. They blew the game open late, scoring eight runs in the seventh inning.
Spangler was the winning pitcher. The righty went six innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out 14 and walking zero.
Ashby collected 14 hits in the second game.
“Great outings on the mound today for Norby and Spangler. They were really on and it was fun to watch,” stated Ashby coach Jared Larson.
The Arrows are slated to host Hillcrest on Apr. 29 and then at Brandon-Evansville on May 5, weather permitting.
