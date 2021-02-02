Fergus Falls athlete Ashlynn Fronning, daughter of Amy and Robert Fronning, is a standout on the girls’ gymnastics team and is the type of athlete who rises to the occasion when stakes are high. Ashlynn is particularly proud of how the gymnastics team consistently performs well at sections and how academically they’ve been recognized for their excellence in the classroom.
Q: You’re three weeks into the season, how do you feel it’s going up to this point?
A: I feel like our team is actually doing very well for how rushed it kind of was, like we made sure to really stay in shape in that off time and then really used our time in-person to just get our skills and have our routine so that now we can finally work our upgrades to get where we really want to be, and I think that was a good choice on our coaches behalf.
Q: How has the later-than-usual start to the season affected you?
A: It’s definitely different and I didn’t think it would be, to think that we’re only two weeks in to where we’d usually be almost done is different but other than that I’d say it’s pretty similar, doing the same thing, we have a couple more meets a week than normal but that’s never a bad thing either.
Q: How did you stay busy during the pandemic when everything was shut down?
A: I really got into paint by numbers. They were really fun and relaxing since I had so much time to do them and I really did like puzzles too as well.
Q: With questions surrounding how or if sports would be played at all this year because of COVID how did you stay motivated for a season that was up in the air?
A: I tried to keep in mind that we will get something, even the online Zooms I tried to always go to just to get some practice in to see my team and just thought “it is what it is, I’ll take what I can get.:
Q: Do you have advice for young athletes you can share with them?
A: Always keep working, I know there’s times where you’re like ‘Oh, I kind of just need the season to end.’ But just remember we only get so many seasons and so many opportunities to do what you love.
