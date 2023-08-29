Attention!: Updated information on tickets for Otter athletics

There is a new way that tickets for Fergus Falls High School regular season home athletic events will have to be bought this season, through the vendor GoFan.
They can be purchased online through
1) at https://centrallakesconference.org/public/genie/55/school/4/ where fans can find schedules, streaming and ticket information, or
2) the GoFan phone app. - this will be used to store tickets and passes.
Though Fergus Falls has used online ticketing since the 2020-2021 school year, this program is geared for online ticketing and much more streamlined. According to Fergus Falls High School Athletic Director, Derek Abrahams, “We were forced to go to online tickets after COVID so we used whatever was readily available at the time. GoFan is a program that is specifically used by high schools. By using the app, one can easily purchase tickets or passes and store all of their tickets in one place. Several schools have begun to use this company in the past year and are very pleased with the results and feedback from their communities.”
This past spring, the Central Lakes Conference agreed on using GoFan moving forward. However, some schools already had past agreements in place with other online ticketing systems for the current school year. Alexandria, Fergus Falls and Willmar will all be using GoFan this year with others joining in the future.
The biggest change this year will be in that cash purchases will not be available at the door and there will be no more paper passes (other than the Golden Age passes). Abrahams added, “I do believe that people will really like using this program. The app makes it very easy to keep all of your tickets, and purchasing a ticket only takes a matter of seconds through the app once you set up your account. While we are fully aware that not everyone will be happy about this move to electronic tickets, there are several factors including different regulations in handling cash, the increased labor hours that go with that and auditing that has changed things greatly in the past 10 years.”
Fergus Falls fans still have several options when it comes to purchasing tickets for events. Depending on how many games an individual or family attends, purchasing year long passes or punch cards are the most economical. “I would say the only ones that would want to buy individual game tickets are those that plan on attending eight or fewer events for the entire year” continued Abrahams. “Any more than that, and it is more economical to buy a 10 or 20 game punch card or year long pass. Many schools are increasing their prices for cash purchases or to absorb service fees to as much as $9 or $10 per game. Though there are small service fees with purchasing tickets online, as a school and conference we did not want to raise them that high, so instead we are providing economical passes and punch cards.”
All passes, punch cards and individual game tickets can be purchased by going to the Fergus Falls GoFan page or app where you can find a place to purchase family and individual passes, punch cards and individual game tickets.
There likely will be growing pains with anything that is new and we are here to help in any way we can. Please contact Derek Abrahams at 218-998-0544 ext. 9801 with any questions or if you need any assistance. You can also stop by the Activities Office at the Kennedy Secondary School between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or by appointment to get assistance.
2023-2024 Ticket Options (All service charges included)
Family Pass (for all persons in immediate household) - $264 (equivalent to a family of four attending 11 games)
- Unlimited use for entire immediate family for regular season events for 2023-2024 school year.
Adult Pass- $133.25 (equivalent to purchasing 16 individual tickets)
- Unlimited use for regular season athletic events for the 2023-2024 school year.
Student Pass - $96.50 (equal to purchasing 16 individual tickets)
- Unlimited use for regular season athletic events for the 2023-2024 school year.
Adult 20 punch card - $117.50 ($160 value).
Adult 10 punch card - $60.80 ($80 value).
Student 20 punch card - $86 + ($120 value).
Student 10 punch card - $44 + ($60 value).
Regular Season Adult Single Game Ticket - $7 + $1 service charge.
Regular Season Student Single Game Ticket - $5 +$1 service charge.
Directions:
Go to https://centrallakesconference.org/public/genie/55/school/4/ and click the tab for GoFan or open the GoFan app on your phone.
Click on the game or pass you would like. If purchasing a family pass, please choose the correct number of passes you would like included (two-six). All pass or punch card purchases will require you to create a simple login to store your passes.
Tickets will be sent via email and will be located in your account once logged in.
Present the tickets on your phone when attending the event.