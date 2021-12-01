B-E girls' basketball slips past Hillcrest

Opening up their respective seasons on Tuesday night in Fergus Falls, it was the visiting Chargers of Brandon-Evansville (B-E) coming away with a 65-61 victory over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in section 6A girls basketball. The contest was fairly tight throughout both halves, with the first half seeing six ties. Hillcrest did build a seven-point lead around the midway point of the first 18 minutes, but the Chargers chipped away and held a 28-27 halftime break.
Both sides came out and exchanged buckets over the first couple of minutes of the second half. Hillcrest would once again build a 2-3 possession lead, only to see B-E answer with a run of their own. With under six minutes left, the Chargers would reclaim the lead for good, holding a 3-5 point lead for the end of the game. Finishing off with the 65-61 win. Both sides worked hard on either ends of the court and showed excellent poise and shot decision-making for it being the first game of the season.
Madison Ballweg had a game high 23 points to pace Hillcrest, Ella Knutson had 16 and Madison Foss chipped in with 13 points for the Comets. Kylee Dingwell led the visiting Chargers with 17 points, Olivia Otto and Sydney Schaefer each had 13 points. Schaefer scored all over her points in the second half for B-E. Hillcrest (0-1) is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, versus Ashby, meanwhile the Chargers (1-0) will be on the road Friday at Bertha-Hewitt.
