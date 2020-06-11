Dave Hjelm has a timeless perspective on the game of baseball.
“The thing about baseball is that no matter what age, you feel like you’re 16 when you step onto that field,” Hjelm said.
The Fergus Falls Riverdogs and their fourth-year manager will be putting the 2020 baseball season in play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kensington against the K-Town Outlaws.
Balked by COVID-19 restrictions in their scheduled home opener May 31 with the Clarissa Cubs, the defending Class C state champion Riverdogs will be taking the field Saturday for the first time. Much of the credit goes to the Kensington City Council, who gave baseball in their community the green light.
Hjelm thinks the opportunity is “great.”
“If they allow mass groups down in the cities I think we’ll be OK to play baseball,” Hjelm said. “They have baseball listed as a medium-risk sport. We’ll be keeping our distance. We’re all adults and it’s everyone’s choice to be out there.”
Hjelm has a roster of 20 players on his Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) team. Hjelm does the catching. It is his idea of the perfect position from which to keep an eye on his players during the game.
Hjelm is the only player on the team that does not call Fergus Falls his home. Some of his veterans include David Knutson, Monte Fredrickson, Matt Cole, Jared Adams and Adam Baker.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Hjelm said. “We have added some new guys and I think we’ll be a lot stronger team this year. We needed some arms.”
The Riverdogs take all comers according to their manager. How much playing time depends on his ability but if he makes the lineup Hjelm does his best to make sure he hits.
“If you want to play you can play,” Hjelm said. “We can carry a roster of up to 35 guys.”
The 35-and-over league is divided into four classes, AA, A, B and C. This year’s MSMABA state tournament in August will be hosted by teams in the Fergus Falls-Alexandria-Urbank area.
