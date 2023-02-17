Ballweg crosses 1,000 point mark, helps Comets to victory

In Little Eight Conference girls basketball, on Feb. 16, the Hillcrest Comets defeated the Battle Lake Battlers by a score of 71-56. In the process, Madi Ballweg poured in 29 points and scored her 1,000 career point in the process.
“Congratulations to Madison Ballweg on scoring her 1,000th point,” exclaimed Comets coach Hannah Clark. “She has spent countless hours in the gym and it was fun to see her get recognized for all of her hard work. She’s a great player, but an even better person and I’m so proud of her!”
Joining Ballweg in double figures was Lizzy Olstad (12 points) and Ella Knutson (11). Knutson also pulled down 11 rebounds to complete the double double. Elsa Retzlaff chipped in with nine points.
“The girls moved the ball well on offense and found their open teammates who knocked down shots,” said Clark. “Retzlaff and Olstad both had great offensive games for us, knocking down multiple shots from various spots on the floor. Knutson came away with another double-double and Ruby Peterson was our spark on defense that really got our team going whenever we started to slow down.”
The win moved Hillcrest to 16-8 overall on the season and 11-6 in LEC play.
They have two regular season games remaining, at Breckenridge on Feb. 21 and home against Lake Park-Audubon, on Feb. 23.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone