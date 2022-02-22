The Fergus Falls Otters VFW Post 612 Bantam A team opened up the District 15 Tournament on Feb. 18. Coming in as the No. 5 seed, they faced the No. 4 seed, the Little Falls Flyers. They would come away with a 4-1 over the Flyers.
It wasn’t until the final 15 seconds of the first period that a goal was scored, an unassisted goal by Otters Jack Welde.
Midway through the second period, the Flyers tied up the contest. Michael Schmidt was not going to let the period go without the Otters taking back their lead. His goal was assisted by Cam Alt and Welde.
After a zamboni break, Fergus Falls came back ready to seal the deal in the third. The Otter defense was able to hold the Flyers while Aiden Schake assisted a goal for Adam Kennedy. Welde had an unassisted empty net goal to end the scoring.
On the morning of Feb. 19, the Otters were at the rink to take on the No. 1 seed, the Northern Lakes Lightning. The Lightning showed excellent teamwork and great defense by shutting out the Otters. The final score of the game was 6-0.
Later that day, they faced the No. 6 seed, the Park Rapids/Wadena Blue Ox, coming away with a 5-4 win. The Blue Ox scored a pair of goals five minutes into the first period. Fergus Falls would rally to tie up the game, getting a goal by Kennedy, assisted by Alt. Just minutes later, Braden Albert sent a pass to Quinn Wynn-Sheldon and then to Schmidt for the goal. Leaving the end of the first period tied at 2-2.
The Otters took the lead early in the second period, Wynn-Sheldon from Schmidt. Just a few minutes later, the Blue Ox knotted the game at three. With just a minute remaining in the period Henry Greenagel sent the puck to Schake, who found the back of the net and made it a 4-3 contest.
The third period proved to be anyone’s game, as early on the Blue Ox tied it up. The final goal was scored by Welde, with the assist going to Albert. Fergus Falls advanced to the 3rd place game the next morning.
On Feb. 20, the Otters took on the No. 2 seed, the Detroit Lakes Lakers. Knowing this could be their last game of the season the Otters came back to the rink energized and optimistic. They would come away with a 6-3 win.
The Lakers were the first to score and did so in the first minute of the game. Near the end of the first period, Schmidt found the back of the net with the assist from Welde. Detroit Lakes was able to slide one in with one second remaining in the first.
The Otters started the second period knowing they needed to gain some ground. About halfway into the period, the Lakers took a two goal lead. Fergus Falls responded, as Schmidt scored, with Alt and Welde assisting. The Otters showed great defense and were able to hold the Lakers while sliding two more into the net for the lead. These goals were both scored by Alt with assists by Welde and Schmidt. The Otters went into the third period with a 4-3 lead.
In the third, Nolan Wedll found the back of the net with an assist from Albert to give the Otters a two goal lead. Late in the third period, the Lakers pulled their goalie. Schmidt would ice the game with his third, an empty net goal.
Fergus Falls goalie Holden Stenstrom showed complete control of his net with 95 saves over the tournament.
The Otters are sponsored by the VFW Post 612 and coached by Pete Guastad, Mike Alt, Matt Koalska, and Dustin Wynn.
The Otters will advance to the Region Tournament on Mar. 4-6, in Buffalo.