BARNESVILLE — The visiting Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team came up short against Barnesville Thursday falling to the Trojans 47-36.
The Otters had six wrestlers walk away victorious: at 126 (pounds) - Jacob Widness (fall 4:49); at 132 - Caden Olsen (forfeit); at 160 - Sam Sorum (forfeit); at 170 - Kaden Hartwell (fall 1:56); at 195 Aiden Mauch (forfeit); and at 220 - Jay Rodriguez (forfeit).
The Otters will now travel Graceville Tuesday for a 5 p.m. triangular.
Barnesville (BARN) 47,
Fergus Falls (FEFA) 36
106: Quincy Morey (BARN) over (FEFA) (For.) 113: Ayden Hauck (BARN) over Antonio Parker (FEFA) (Fall 1:37) 120: Dawson Gregg (BARN) over (FEFA) (For.) 126: Jacob Widness (FEFA) over William Rotz (BARN) (Fall 4:59) 132: Caden Olsen (FEFA) over (BARN) (For.) 138: Austin Bolgreen (BARN) over (FEFA) (For.) 145: Hunter Anderson (BARN) over Lance `Joey` Graff (FEFA) (Fall 0:47) 152: Tanner Kadrmas (BARN) over Lucas Oliphant (FEFA) (TF 19-1 6:00) 160: Sam Sorum (FEFA) over (BARN) (For.) 170: Kaden Hartwell (FEFA) over Jordan Kroll (BARN) (Fall 1:56) 182: Brady Kroll (BARN) over Nathan Severtson (FEFA) (Fall 1:10) 195: Aiden Mauch (FEFA) over (BARN) (For.) 220: Juan `Jay` Rodriguez (FEFA) over (BARN) (For.) 285: Tim Wells (BARN) over (FEFA) (For.)
