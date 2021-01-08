The Battle Lake boys’ basketball team will return a plethora of young, experience players in 2021. 

Leading the Battlers onto the court will be first-year head coach Tyler Owen. Owen hopes to get his squad acclimated to his style of play as Battle Lake will look to improve on its 12-11 record from last season.

The Battlers will return seniors Brady VanErp (guard), Kayne Cameron (forward), Drew Durbin (forward), Nick Carter-Fischer (forward), sophomores Drew Johnson (guard/forward), Bricker Bladow (guard), Owen Buehler (forward) and freshman Jack Mekalson.

Battle Lake will compete with Parkers Prairie, Ashby and Brandon-Evansville for the top of the Little Eight Conference this season.

Owen will be assisted Randy Dorn and Mike Scholten.

