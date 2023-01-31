Battle Lake boys make it seven in-a-row

Traveling to take on Parkers Prairie, on Jan. 27, the Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team picked up a 52-42 win, their second win of the season over the Panthers.
The guys played another complete game. Defensively we were really good holding them to 35% shooting and turning them over 14 times,” stated BL coach Brady Cameron.”We had a couple of defensive possessions that were over a minute long and our guys made them grind for everything they got. Offensively we didn't score like we did the last couple of games but that's because we had long defensive possessions and were very patient on offense waiting for great shots.”
Owen Buehler and Mason Dalluge each scored in double figures, with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jack Mekalson added nine points and five assists. Bradyn Roisum provided eight points and eight rebounds.
“I have talked about it a lot lately but we shared the ball extremely well again with 16 assists on 21 made shots. That's one thing I really love about this team is they don't care who scores and are willing to sacrifice a good shot for a great shot,” said Cameron. “It's hard to win conference road games and we were lucky enough to get one down in Parkers.
Now at 13-3 on the season and having won seven straight games, the Battlers will host Hancock, on Jan. 31.
