Battle Lake boys wrap up calendar year with stout win

Finishing off the Minnesota National Bank Holiday Classic in Pelican Rapids, on Dec. 29, the Battle Lake Battlers boys basketball team put in a strong defensive effort against the New York Mills Eagles, as the Battlers won 69-25.
It was a 36-17 lead at the break.
"Our guys had a nice response and won after a heartbreaking loss the day prior,” stated Battlers coach Brady Cameron. “We defended at a high level especially in the second half only giving up eight points and holding them 2/16 from the field. A couple of our bright spots were our 15 assists on our 26 made shots and only six turnovers on the day. We have also been shooting the ball well lately and our guys are gaining confidence in their shot. We have a tough test coming up on Tuesday night when Henning comes to town so we need to have a couple good practices and get ourselves prepared for the big rivalry game."
Owen Buehelr led BL with 21 points. He also had six rebounds, five steals and five assists. Jack Mekalson chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Mason Dalluge finished with 14 points.
Sitting at 5-1, BL plays host to Henning, as mentioned above, on Jan. 3.
